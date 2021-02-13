Greg Hansen: Blame Wildcats' youth, bad break for latest loss to Ducks

After an extended funk — no NCAA Tournament victories since 2017 — Kriisa and his young teammates who return in should be good enough to end their 2-9 slump against the Ducks next year.

Look at it this way: Oregon’s three most reliable players — seniors Duarte, Eugene Omoruyi and LJ Figueroa — will likely be in the G League or in the Euroleague or anywhere but McKale Center next season. And although Altman has shown that the Ducks don’t rebuild but rather reload, Arizona figures to be locked and loaded come November.

Arizona’s freshmen played exactly 100 minutes Saturday, or 50% of the total time. Oregon’s freshmen played 19 minutes.

If this comes off as excuse-making, it’s not my intention. If the Ducks were ever beatable, it was Saturday. They had only played four games since Jan. 9, and when they did return from COVID-19 issues, they lost at home to — gack! — Oregon State and Washington State.

So it figures that the Ducks are finally hitting their stride and will only get better between now and March.

Even without its ‘A’ game, Oregon was good enough to eliminate Arizona’s two strengths: rebounding and free-throw shooting. That’s coaching, yes, but mostly it’s quality personnel and experience.