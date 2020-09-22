Greg Hansen: Bonus payouts show Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott is wrong man for the job

Hired to be Pac-12 commissioner in the early spring of 2009, Larry Scott told The New York Times: “I’ve picked up on the sense that the Pac-10 may not be boxing at their appropriate weight.”

That was irrefutable. The league was three years away from being eligible for a new media rights contract, which would almost triple the annual income for every league partner. That inevitable deal with ESPN and Fox — both desperate for West Coast late-night programming — could’ve been negotiated by Humpty Dumpty.

In retrospect, it’s now clear that the Pac-10 hired not a heavyweight, but a lightweight.

Larry Scott was the wrong man for the job, and the evidence has piled up with such clarity and in such volume that it can’t be ignored. He has been a step slow so often — especially during the COVID-19 shutdown — and taken so many punches that it’s amazing the league is still on its feet.

The latest toxic news from Scott’s compound, as reported by Jon Wilner of the San Jose Mercury News on Monday, is that the Pac-12 distributed performance bonuses to employees in its San Francisco headquarters, from Scott to mid-level managers, approximately one month before half the staff was laid off or furloughed.