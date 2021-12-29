Greg Hansen: Bowl cancellations are a gut punch to community, schools involved

It’s not like Farhang and his staff didn’t take a swing at COVID-19. They spent hours trying to arrange a replacement for Boise State, following NCAA guidelines that all FBS teams with a 5-7 record can be used if there are bowl game vacancies.

Illinois was interested but since the Illini had not played or practiced since Nov. 27, and since their football players aren’t on campus, they had to back off. Negotiations began with East Carolina, South Alabama, Troy and Charlotte. But ultimately, Farhang said, “the logistics were too much to overcome.’’

Putting a team together on short notice and arranging for a charter flight to Tucson just didn’t work. Simultaneously, Central Michigan’s football team and large traveling party had been invited to replace Miami in the Sun Bowl.

“We weren’t going to hold Central Michigan hostage and make it difficult for them to get out of our agreement,’’ said Farhang. “In a situation like this, you act with integrity and be a good partner.’’

CMU continued to practice at Salpointe Catholic High School and stay at the Westin LaPaloma until Thursday.