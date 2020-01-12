Greg Hansen: Brighter days are obviously ahead for Wildcats despite recent close losses

Adia Barnes didn’t have to do this. She didn’t have to agree to return to her alma mater and coach Arizona’s women’s basketball team out of what seemed to be permanent residence in last place. She could’ve simply pursued a hard job, not one that sometimes seemed part punishment, part impossibility.

You want a comparison? It has been like coaching the Cleveland Browns.

But it pays well, up to $440,000 this year, and as Barnes said after losing Sunday to No. 2 Oregon, “I didn’t think I’d come here and stay bad forever.”

There is no better comparison between good and bad than Oregon and Arizona. In her last six meetings with the Ducks — Oregon has never been ranked lower than No. 8 nationally — Barnes’ Wildcats lost by 33, 29, 14, 18, 13 and 14.

The Ducks won 71-64 Sunday at McKale Center but you’d never recognize the place from what it looked like on Barnes’ first day on the job, April 2016.

More than 13,000 fans paid to watch the Wildcats over the weekend. Both games were decided in the final minute, hard-fought thrillers against Oregon teams that have gone 14-0 against Barnes.

Over 48 hours at McKale, things changed; the Wildcats are “getting there.”