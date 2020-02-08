Greg Hansen: Bruising Bruins take bite out of Wildcats' season with McKale Center win

Over the last 47 years, 725 coaches have walked out of the visitor’s locker room at McKale Center, many of them feeling as though they had been lined up against the wall and experienced a basketball execution.
When coach No. 726, UCLA’s Mick Cronin, emerged from the Bruins’ noisy locker room late Saturday night, he said "pick a wall."
But it wasn’t anything like it sounded. Cronin merely wanted to avoid a crowd of joyous Bruins fans speeding up and down the corridor to celebrate their dominating 65-52 victory over Arizona.
It was a historic occasion. The Bruins’ physical and relentless defense so overwhelmed the Wildcats that Arizona shot 25.4%, the lowest shooting percentage by any Arizona team over those 47 years and 726 games at McKale Center.
And it wasn’t a tiptoe through the record books, either. Until Saturday, Arizona’s worst-ever shooting night at McKale was 32%, in 1980 against Oregon.
"Thank God it was against us," said Cronin, who must’ve come across like a bad dream for Arizona coach Sean Miller. The two were hard-fisted, cross-city rivals when Miller coached at Xavier and Cronin at Cincinnati from 2006-09. And now, suddenly after all these years, Cronin shows up to wreck Arizona’s season, because, let's face it, the trajectory of Arizona’s season lost its pop Saturday night.
"I coached against Cincinnati," Miller said in his postgame press session, which was his way of saying that not much has changed over the years.
"We just weren’t ready for it. It’s a man’s game. You have to go through contact, you have to be physical, you can’t cry. Their toughness and physicality wore on all of us."
That’s nuts, isn’t it?
UCLA entered Saturday’s game ranked No. 122 in the Kenpom.com rankings. That’s not a typo; the Bruins were a slot or two behind Wright State, Ball State and North Dakota State. Not only that, Cronin’s first UCLA team has already lost to Hofstra and Cal-Fullerton this year.
That’s not a typo, either, but it sure came off that way after a club so unlike the feared and highly-ranked Bruins teams that have played at McKale all these years played as if they’re bound for the Final Four.
Here’s a question for even the most knowledgeable Arizona basketball fan: Could you have named more than one or two Bruins before Saturday’s game?
This was a team that lost 84-66 two days earlier at Arizona State, a night the Sun Devils swished 14 of 24 3-point shots.
"For us, it was the law of averages," Cronin said, smiling. "The team we played the other night couldn’t miss."
If there is one person in the college basketball universe that saw this coming it was Miller. His team did not make a field goal in the final eight minutes of Thursday’s near-collapse against USC, and he did not dismiss it as a young team coasting to a finish.
In his post-USC game press conference, he warned the audience about UCLA. Nobody paid much attention. This wasn’t Don MacLean or Kevin Love or Reggie Miller wearing Bruins colors. This was a team ranked 11th in the Pac-12 in scoring.
If Cronin’s in-your-face defense is to be the identity of UCLA basketball for the next five or 10 years — especially when he has time to field a lineup that isn’t stocked with Steve Alford leftovers — consider yourself warned. Consider the rest of the league worried.
"’Did I see this coming?" Miller asked. "Absolutely. I didn’t see a loss coming, but I knew the way they play would be very difficult for our team."
So why weren’t the Bruins as steadfast and effective against lower-tier opponents like Stanford, USC and Washington State, which combined to sweep the Bruins by a cumulative 34 points?
A lot of it is the incentive to play at McKale. A give-’em-your-best-shot approach. And some of it is that UCLA is a bad matchup for the Wildcats. Arizona’s identity is as a kill-’em-with-3-pointers team, uptempo, don’t worry much about defense. The Wildcats can out-score their mistakes, right?
Well, not any longer.
Incredibly, Arizona only made three shots in the first 17 minutes of the second half: a layup by Stone Gettings, a short jumper by Josh Green and a follow-basket by Zeke Nnaji. Over that same 17-minute period, Arizona missed 10 consecutive 3-pointers and missed 16 2-point shots.
Miller was in disbelief when he looked at the statistics.
"It’s hard to only make 3-for-19 (from 2-point range)," he said.
Technically, what Cronin’s team did was stop Arizona’s uptempo and transition game. "We made them go 5-on-5," he said. "And when we controlled the defensive glass, the game was over."
UCLA doubled Arizona in defensive rebounding, 28-14. That kept Nico Mannion from dictating terms, forcing him to play between-the-tackles basketball.
"They had four points off the fast-break," Cronin said. A good transition scoring average for Arizona would be 20 per game.
As Cronin prepared to walk through the handshake line a moment after the game, he looked into the stands behind the UCLA bench and waved to Bruins athletic director Dan Guerrero. It was Guerrero who hired Cronin last spring, sort of a consolation prize after UCLA’s big-name targets showed no interest in the job.
But it wasn’t an I-told-you-so salute by Cronin to his boss, it was actually a gift.
Guerrero, who grew up on Tucson’s south side in the 1950s and has a significant number of relatives who live here and are UA basketball fans, is retiring in June. This was his last game at McKale Center.
"I told Dan this one’s for him," Cronin said.
Contact sports columnist Greg Hansen at 520-573-4362 or ghansen@tucson.com. On Twitter: @ghansen711