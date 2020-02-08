Greg Hansen: Bruising Bruins take bite out of Wildcats' season with McKale Center win

If there is one person in the college basketball universe that saw this coming it was Miller. His team did not make a field goal in the final eight minutes of Thursday’s near-collapse against USC, and he did not dismiss it as a young team coasting to a finish.

In his post-USC game press conference, he warned the audience about UCLA. Nobody paid much attention. This wasn’t Don MacLean or Kevin Love or Reggie Miller wearing Bruins colors. This was a team ranked 11th in the Pac-12 in scoring.

If Cronin’s in-your-face defense is to be the identity of UCLA basketball for the next five or 10 years — especially when he has time to field a lineup that isn’t stocked with Steve Alford leftovers — consider yourself warned. Consider the rest of the league worried.

"’Did I see this coming?" Miller asked. "Absolutely. I didn’t see a loss coming, but I knew the way they play would be very difficult for our team."

So why weren’t the Bruins as steadfast and effective against lower-tier opponents like Stanford, USC and Washington State, which combined to sweep the Bruins by a cumulative 34 points?