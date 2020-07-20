Greg Hansen: Bubbles won't burst for Tucsonans Julie Hairgove, Matt Brase

“This will be fun,” says Hairgrove, who remains Arizona’s leading career high school girls basketball scorer.

“We’re very fortunate to be able to do what we love as a profession,” says Brase, who played and coached at the UA from 2005-09.

The Mercury are beginning their 2020 season; the Rockets are attempting to finish their 2019-20 season, stopped after 58 games in March.

There is so much more between the lines, especially for Hairgrove, who is married with daughters aged 14, 12 and 10.

“Some of the players and coaches have their kids and husbands here, but ohmygosh, my kids are so active. There is no way they would want to sit in a hotel room for two months while I work,” says Hairgrove.

Madison, 14, is in her first season as a club softball player. Hailey, 12, and Grace, 10, are active soccer players, although both of their seasons were paused months ago. So rather than sit in their mom’s Florida hotel, they are spending much of the month on vacation on their grandparent’s farm in Fredonia, North Dakota.

Julie’s husband, Mike Hairgrove, an Arizona DPS officer and former UA football player, drove their daughters to North Dakota last week.