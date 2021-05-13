Greg Hansen: By hiring MGM's George Kliavkoff, Pac-12 admits it's time to fix football, finances

George Kliavkoff has worked for NBC, MGM, MLB, TBS, A&E, Hulu, the WNBA and the Hearst Corporation. He has a degree in journalism and a Law School degree He has lived in Seattle, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

By all accounts, he is OSM — one smart man.

But Kliavkoff, who was on the varsity rowing team for the Boston Terriers in the early 1980s, probably wouldn’t know the Dawg Pound from the Zona Zoo, or if Ralphie the Buffalo runs at Folsom Field or Rice-Eccles Stadium.

He’s got a lot to learn.

The Pac-12’s commissioner-to-be was pictured Thursday standing in Sun Devil Stadium next to ASU president Michael Crow and Sun Devil athletic director Ray Anderson, which he will soon learn is not the best way to build a consensus in a league split 12 ways by a great emotional divide.

Why not introduce himself at the 50-yard line of the Rose Bowl, the most hallowed piece of turf in the league? As much as being the Pac-12 commissioner is about the big things, it’s also about the little things. Ultimately, the scoreboard counts them all.