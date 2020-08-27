Greg Hansen: By staying, thriving, Lute Olson put Tucson on the map and made us feel like winners

By Christmas 1987, Arizona was ranked No. 1 in the nation and everything changed. Over the next 14 years, Arizona reached four Final Fours and was ranked in the top 10 every season. They took on all-comers: Duke, Kansas, North Carolina, Kentucky. Every year seemed special.

Steve Kerr was followed by Damon Stoudamire, who was followed by Mike Bibby, who was followed by Luke Walton. Was there a better story than a hometown kid, Sean Elliott, becoming the NCAA Player of the Year?

Tucson's image as a remote frontier town was transformed into that of a winner. The Wildcats surpassed UCLA as the No. 1 basketball school in the West. The tall, handsome man from rural North Dakota, had become a force — a presence — like Tucson had never known.

In the mid-2000s, Olson and his friend Jim Slone, a former Tucson radio executive, were vacationing in France, walking down a street in Paris when, Slone remembers, "someone across the street hollered 'Hi, Coach Olson. Go Wildcats!'"

Given his silver hair, good looks and athletic 6-foot 5-inch frame, Olson might've been the most instantly recognizable college coach in America.