Greg Hansen: By voting to play winter sports, AIA pleases players, coaches — and takes massive risk

Not much has deterred Wolfgang Weber and Steve Botkin over the last 35 years. Weber, the boys soccer coach from Salpointe Catholic High School, and Botkin, the girls basketball coach from Sahuaro High School, have combined to win 1,139 games — far and away the Tucson career leaders in their respective sports.

Both viewed 2020-21 as potential state championship seasons.

But when the Arizona Interscholastic Association last week announced that basketball, soccer and wrestling would be canceled — there would be no 2020-21 winter sports for anybody — both were stymied.

“I thought it was a little bit hypocritical because the AIA held a football season and all the playoffs,” said Weber, the boys soccer coach at Salpointe since 1985. “For a lot of our kids, especially the seniors, it was traumatic.”

The Lancers and Cougars had been in safe, slow but sure stages of preparation for two months. Both rearranged their schedules and planned to squeeze in 12 to 15 regular-season games before the state playoffs.

And then one phone call last week seemed to change everything. See you next year.