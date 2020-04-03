Greg Hansen: Catalina Foothills' tennis streak paused at 109 consecutive victories

After Perry and his teammates won the season’s first three matches, extending their winning streak to 109, high school sports in Arizona were canceled. For now, there will be no seventh consecutive state title and no chance to run the winning streak to 123-0.

“I live in Oro Valley and the courts I play on there have been shut down completely,” says Bloomberg, a retired attorney who was a tennis standout at South Dakota State a generation ago. “The courts at Ironwood Ridge High School have been locked up. The courts at Foothills are locked up.”

And Foothills’ streaks have been stalled.

With the exception of the Sunnyside High School wrestling program — 16 state titles in the last 21 years — Catalina Foothills’ boys tennis program is unmatched in modern Tucson prep sports history. From 1958-72, Tucson High girls tennis coach Sue Clark coached 213 consecutive regular-season victories, but, unlike Foothills’ streak of 109 wins, it didn’t include state playoffs.

Three seniors — Perry, Anton Nazaroff, Chris Hupp — won’t be back in 2021 to attempt to extend the Falcons’ amazing winning streak, and that’s yet another regrettable chapter in the closure of organized sports in Tucson and Arizona.