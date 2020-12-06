Greg Hansen: Cats can't get out of their own way during humbling losing skid

Things you never used to hear in Pac-12 football:

Colorado is undefeated.

Colorado might win the Pac-12.

Colorado has a better quarterback than Oregon.

But in the unpredictable year of our Lord 2020 — Coastal Carolina might be better than any team in the Pac-12 — the Buffaloes check the boxes on all of those things.

Here’s the problem: Colorado was the singular team on Arizona’s schedule that the Wildcats figured to beat.

As Arizona lost its 11th consecutive game Saturday night, 24-13, the Wildcats did not score on their final nine possessions. Really. Six punts, an interception, and two fourth-down plays that blew up near the goal-line.

Maybe that’s the way it goes against Alabama or Clemson, but 13 points against Colorado? An 0-for-9 streak attempting to score? C’mon.

Maybe 13 points was enough to win football games in the 1990s, but those days seem as long ago as the Gunfight at the OK Corral. Since 1994, Arizona has won a single game when it scored 13 points or fewer — a 10-9 victory over Cal in 2010.

That’s once in 317 games. No player on this Arizona roster had yet been born in 1994.