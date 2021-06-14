Greg Hansen: Cats' historic, punishing offense paved the way to Omaha

At no time in the 2012 football season do I recall Oregon coach Chip Kelly saying the Ducks had the best offense in Pac-12 history. He would’ve been right; the Ducks averaged 49.6 points, but Kelly wasn’t exactly a quote machine.

Nor do I recall Lute Olson declaring Arizona’s 1997-98 offense the best in conference history, even though the Wildcats averaged 90.8 points and no Pac-12 team has matched it since.

But a few ticks before bedtime Sunday night, Arizona baseball coach Jay Johnson opened a few sleepy eyeballs when he said “I think this is the best offense in Pac-12 history. I’m not a historian, so I can’t validate that, but if there’s one that’s equal, I’d like to see what it looked like.’’

Still waiting.

No one stepped forward to dispute Johnson and no one will. He was man enough to speak the truth when most coaches would fail to add historical perspective to a season for the record books.

As I type this, Arizona leads all of college baseball with 721 hits and 526 runs. The Wildcats are so prolific that no other Pac-12 team has scored more than 416 runs. No other Pac-12 team even reached 600 hits.

That’s how you punch a ticket to Omaha, baby. Hits and runs.