Greg Hansen: Cats lack juice heading into 2020 season, and it's Kevin Sumlin who feels the squeeze

On the afternoon of Oct. 7, 2017, No. 1 Alabama beat unranked Texas A&M 27-19 in College Station, Texas, effectively putting an end to Kevin Sumlin’s time as the Aggies’ head coach.

Few if anyone in Tucson gave A&M’s fall from grace a second thought. Kevin Sumlin? Who’s that?

A few hours later at Colorado’s Folsom Field, Rich Rodriguez’s fading Arizona football program watched Ralphie the Buffalo take a pregame lap around the field and began what many thought would be another in a disturbing string of Arizona setbacks.

The Wildcats had gone 7-15 in their previous 22 games. The lowly Buffaloes were seven-point favorites that night. Arizona’s future seemed to match that of Ralphie the Buffaloes’ real name: Blackout.

And then UA backup quarterback Khalil Tate ran 58 yards for a touchdown. Followed by another of 28 yards. And then 47. And, indescribably, 75 yards for another.

Arizona won 45-42, and although the breaking story in Tucson and around college football was that Tate had rushed for an NCAA quarterbacking record 327 yards — completing 12 of 13 passes for 154 more yards — I thought there was much more to the story than Khalil Tate.

I thought RichRod had saved his job.