Greg Hansen: Cats make themselves at home with tournament victory, and that's just the beginning

Architectural plans and fund-raising efforts are not yet complete, but it’s expected that Anderson’s men’s team and Laura Ianello’s UA women’s team will be able to move into a $12 million practice compound and clubhouse adjacent to the TCC’s driving range in the summer of 2023.

It will be a direct answer to ASU’s state-of-the-game complex built at Phoenix’s Papago Golf Club in 2018, a project driven both by Sun Devil alumnus Phil Mickelson and the influential Phoenix Thunderbirds, operators of the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

And to think the TCC was hiding in plain sight all these years.

Inspired by a group of Tucson businessmen 75 years ago, the TCC opened at what was the Rancho del Sambra. So much has changed. A group of 30 businessmen — prominent Tucson names such as O’Rielly, Mansfield, Boice, Drachman and Steinfeld — raised $220,000 for construction of the TCC course. Now a first-level college golf complex costs about 50 times that.

LaRose, now retired but a regular golfer at the TCC, once had a streak of being ranked in the top three for eight consecutive seasons. He believes it is imperative for Arizona to join the arms race to be able to recruit successfully from golf’s elite class.