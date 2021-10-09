Greg Hansen: Cats now own nation's longest losing streak, and it may be 2022 before they break out

But even when McCloud was healthy and mobile, Arizona couldn’t break through. If we’ve learned anything after five games, it’s that Fisch’s roster does not yet have a roustabout, a hitman who can create a sack-and-fumble play, or someone to return a punt for a touchdown — or block a punt — or an elusive back or receiver who can turn a 10-yard play into a 65-yard touchdown.

"We did a nice job in terms of moving the football tonight," said Fisch, who then repeated that the club twice "stopped ourselves" just when it had a chance to turn the momentum.

Arizona is still a between-the-20s team, running, passing and blocking effectively until it gets to the red zone and then slowing down the way you do in traffic for a flashing red light. The hardest players to recruit for a football program like the one at Arizona are those who ignore the red lights and find a way to the end zone.

The Wildcats didn’t punt until 1:50 remained in the third quarter on Saturday, yet couldn’t squeeze into the end zone except for a resourceful trick play, a pass from receiver Jamarye Joiner to running back Michael Wiley.

But the Wildcats were called for 12 penalties — five of them false starts — for a series of momentum-killing mistakes.