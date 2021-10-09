Greg Hansen: Cats now own nation's longest losing streak, and it may be 2022 before they break out

Before a modest Saturday afternoon crowd of 12,765 at McGuirk Stadium, UMass beat UConn 27-13 in a game between teams with a combined 0-11 record.
It wasn’t exactly a shot heard around the college football world, but as the Minutemen won their first game since September 2019, fans stormed the field in Amherst, Massachusetts, celebrating with a team that had allowed an average of 49.6 points the last 16 games against every conceivable low-level opponent from FAU to FIU to EMU and the Toledo Mud Hens. (Oops, Toledo Rockets). Same thing, right?
Tucson was about the only football precinct to understand the meaning of UMass’ unexpected victory. It meant that UMass’ 16-game losing streak has come to a much-anticipated end. It means that Arizona now has the longest losing streak, 17 games, of all 130 FBS teams.
It means that Arizona, UNLV and UConn are the only three FBS teams yet to win a game this season.
If you thought things couldn’t get worse for Jedd Fisch’s Wildcats, you are wrong. After hanging tough with UCLA for three quarters Saturday night, the UA’s recently-discovered playmaker, quarterback Jordan McCloud, was sacked, injured and helped from the field.
ESPN’s cameras captured the agony on McCloud’s face as trainers treated what appeared to be a lower leg injury. Fisch tried to comfort his quarterback then walked slowly back to the Arizona bench. Game over.
UCLA won 34-16 and unlike the UA’s encouraging loss at Oregon two weeks ago, you can now run your finger down Arizona’s remaining schedule and grasp the possibility that the Wildcats will go 0-12 and stretch their FBS-longest losing streak to 24 games at Sun Devil Stadium on Nov. 27.
"Emotionally, it hurts," said Fisch of his QB's injury and the unfortunate timing of it. "It was first-and-10, the score was 24-16 when it happened. We were trying to answer the bell. I think there was a little bit of deflation there."
If you don’t have an able-and-ready quarterback in Pac-12 football, you don’t have much of a chance, even at 1-4 Colorado and at home against Cal, which until Saturday appeared to be winnable games for the Wildcats.
On Saturday, the White Out at Arizona Stadium became a blackout.
Talk about bad timing. A season-high 43,258 fans showed up, and it was a legit count, not based on pregame sales or an accountant’s imagination. It was a chance for Arizona to further rebuild its fan-base because, for openers, UCLA isn’t that good.
UCLA’s fourth-year quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson only completed eight passes and Chip Kelly’s once-glamorous Oregon-style offense became a one-dimensional running game. For three quarters, the Wildcats were one big play from taking the lead and ending their cumbersome losing streak, which is a Pac-12 record.
But even when McCloud was healthy and mobile, Arizona couldn’t break through. If we’ve learned anything after five games, it’s that Fisch’s roster does not yet have a roustabout, a hitman who can create a sack-and-fumble play, or someone to return a punt for a touchdown — or block a punt — or an elusive back or receiver who can turn a 10-yard play into a 65-yard touchdown.
"We did a nice job in terms of moving the football tonight," said Fisch, who then repeated that the club twice "stopped ourselves" just when it had a chance to turn the momentum.
Arizona is still a between-the-20s team, running, passing and blocking effectively until it gets to the red zone and then slowing down the way you do in traffic for a flashing red light. The hardest players to recruit for a football program like the one at Arizona are those who ignore the red lights and find a way to the end zone.
The Wildcats didn’t punt until 1:50 remained in the third quarter on Saturday, yet couldn’t squeeze into the end zone except for a resourceful trick play, a pass from receiver Jamarye Joiner to running back Michael Wiley.
But the Wildcats were called for 12 penalties — five of them false starts — for a series of momentum-killing mistakes.
"I think we had a penalty every time we got in the red (zone) except for the time we scored," said Fisch.
Arizona is averaging 17 points per game, which is 11th in the Pac-12. It is yielding 32 points a game, which is 12th in the Pac-12. Unfortunately, the Wildcats almost hit those averages on the nose Saturday night.
Nevertheless, Fisch displayed a positive demeanor even as his team failed to score at least 20 points for the eighth consecutive game, the longest scoring futility streak at Arizona since 1967.
"We’re a better team than we were against Oregon," he said. "If we keep doing that, at some point the tide turns, but it hasn’t turned yet."
Indeed, this could take a while. This could take until 2022.
Photos: Arizona, UCLA square off in college football
