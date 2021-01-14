Greg Hansen: Chuck Cecil, other new Wildcats assistants put face on a program that's been personality-less

Fisch put a face on a program that has been without personality. He wisely gave voice to a group of coaches who have more than 120 years of experience in college football, and 70 years in the NFL.

Fisch was like a proud father, popping his suspenders. For the last decade, Arizona hasn’t popped suspenders. It has popped up to the infield, an easy out.

The UA football program all but became anonymous, hidden behind closed doors.

On Thursday, Don Brown, who has been the defensive coordinator at Michigan the last five seasons and didn’t really need the work — the Wolverines must pay him $1.7 million this year — said he moved to Tucson because “I believe in Jedd and the way I knew this (program) was going to be run.”

Brown, who is 65 and has coached forever, got so amped up talking about the opportunity — “I’m kinda excited to install it again,” he said — that he raised his voice and all but climbed out of his chair to sack the Zoom screen.

“I gotta calm down here for a minute,” he said.

Talk about a promising development.