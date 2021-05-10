Greg Hansen: Clancy Shields' Wildcats are rolling in tennis, and it's the 1960s all over again

But last weekend in Lexington, Kentucky, Arizona beat Big Ten champ Michigan, a team that entered the season ranked No. 4, and then shattered No. 17 Kentucky’s perfect 16-0 home record.

In an Arizona tennis perspective, it’s like the 1960s all over again.

Taking on tennis’ big shots isn’t anything new to Shields. When he led little ol' Boise State to the Sweet 16 in 2008 as a player, he was matched against the nation’s No. 1 player, 38-1 Somdev Devvarnan, the NCAA’s defending singles champion. Shields took the future Olympian and Davis Cup standout to the limit before losing 6-4, 7-5.

It was the last match of Shields’ college career.

"He matched Somdev ball for ball," Boise State coach Greg Patton said. "This team has unbelievably overachieved, and Clancy is the Atlas who is holding up the globe.

"Losing Clancy is like losing your heart and soul. He’s a joy to coach and the type of guy who lights up the room. You have to wear sunglasses around him because he’s so upbeat and driven."

Shields has repeated his sunglasses role at Arizona.