Greg Hansen: 'Climb' complete, Arizona's Adia Barnes is the Star's 2020 Sports Person of the Year

Either of those coaches would’ve been considered winning acquisitions.

But Byrne hired Barnes and emphasized it was not because she was considered the leading player in UA women’s basketball history, 1995-98, or just because she played a significant role in Washington’s burst to the 2016 Final Four.

“It was all of that,” said Byrne. “It was her personality. It was her ability to engage and communicate. It was her proven record of recruiting. It was her work ethic and desire to return her school to prominence.”

In her second season at Arizona, Barnes was introduced to Steven and Sharon Corben, potential donors to the athletic program who had recently moved to Tucson after Steven’s 40-year dental career in Massachusetts.

Rather than wait until “The Climb” had time to mature and impress potential donors, Barnes invited the Corbens to accompany the team on a game at Arizona State. The Wildcats were 6-20. They lost to the Sun Devils 75-50 that night.

She wasn’t about to deny the reality of what had been 10 years of bad basketball.

“She is very transparent, and this is why she was able to resurrect the women’s basketball program,” says Steven Corben.