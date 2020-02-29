Greg Hansen: Cologuard Classic proves, again, that senior golf works in Tucson

Is the Cologuard Classic the only Champions Tour event Langer has never won? It seems like it.

3. Langer, 62, is the most successful “older” golfer in the world. He has won 40 Champions Tour events, earned $29.4 million and has the “it” factor.

On Saturday at the long, 587-yard No. 8 hole at Tucson National, Langer hit a rare wayward drive, crashing far to the right of a spectator path near the No. 3 hole. Muni golfers refer to it as being “in jail.” It bounced off a man’s leg.

It didn’t faze Langer. He ultimately hit a 3-wood over (and through) some trees and purposely into the No 3 fairway. He and his caddy walked alone, through spectators, to find his ball. Many in the gallery did a double take.

“Isn’t that Bernhard Langer?”

His ball had come to rest near the No. 3 tee. As he walked to his ball, he passed Els, who had just hit his tee shot at No. 3. Els looked at him as if to say “what are you doing?”

After pacing off the distance to the No. 8 green, Langer hit a spinner, a wedge shot that barely cleared a bunker and stopped 12 feet from the pin. Somehow he managed to par the hole.

No wonder he is within striking range for his 41st career victory.