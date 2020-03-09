Greg Hansen: 'Completely irrelevant' just three years ago, Arizona men's swim team now a force again

You must smartly cobble together a roster or 25 or so swimmers and divers using those 9.9 scholarships. Any recruiting mistakes can follow you for years. You don’t just get in line and say “I’ll take those guys Cal and Stanford didn’t want.’’

At the Pac-12 meet, Busch’s recruiting diversity was like that of his father, who once acquired future Olympic swimmers from South Africa, Great Britain, Canada, Venezuela, you name it. On Saturday, Arizona got game-changing points from freshman platform diving champion Bjorn Markentin of Canada, freestyler Marin Ercegovic of Croatia, and versatile Etay Gurevich of Israel.

But no one had more of an impact than junior Brooks Fail of Catalina Foothills High School, who won the 1,650 freestyle and finished third in both the 500 freestyle and 200 butterfly.

Fail signed a partial scholarship before Busch was hired, but the development of the 6-foot 5-inch Tucsonan has become the cornerstone of the Busch II project.

“I couldn’t tell Brooks was special right away, but he’s got the heart of a lion and he’s become our bellcow,’’ says Busch. “He’s sort of like (2008 Olympic silver medalist) Lacey Nymeyer in that has an incredibly positive attitude works so hard every day, every set, every practice, and has a toughness you can’t coach.’’