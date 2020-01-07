Greg Hansen: Could Arizona-Oregon be top rivalry of the next decade? Few have been better

Oregon’s Dana Altman is 61 and commands the Pac-12’s most feared basketball program of the new decade. Having established the Ducks as a recruiting force to rank with Arizona and Gonzaga, the next decade should be Altman’s best.

That’s the way the great ones have done it.

At 61, Lute Olson proceeded to coach Arizona to 24 NCAA Tournament wins the next 10 seasons, doubling his previous 10-season total in Tucson. At 61, UCLA’s John Wooden put together a four-season run of 114-7 with three NCAA championships.

Altman seems equipped to move to that level, rivaling the two most successful coaches in league history.

Arizona survived exceptional coaching challenges the last 35 years, mostly from Stanford’s Mike Montgomery and UCLA’s Jim Harrick and Ben Howland, but none were able to sustain it to Olson-Wooden levels.

Unlike Montgomery, who left Stanford for an NBA job when he was 57, Altman seems unlikely to coach anywhere but Oregon until retirement. The light is shining on him.