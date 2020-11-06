Greg Hansen: COVID-19 proving to be toughest opponent for most college teams

Sahuaro High School’s season opener last Friday night, against Sahuarita, was not played. Nor was Cienega High School allowed to play its scheduled opponent, Nogales.

The spread? It’s no longer a football offense. It’s a disease we can’t contain.

On this date last year, the Tucson Roadrunners led the American Hockey League with eight victories, flush with success and eager to fill 6,500 seats at the Tucson Arena. This year, the Roadrunners aren’t scheduled to play an AHL game until Feb. 5, 2021, if then.

There is no Ground Zero in the fight against COVID-19. Everyone and everything is in play. Thatcher’s JV. The Utah Utes. The mighty New England Patriots had to postpone a game against the Denver Broncos.

Arizona was about three hours away from boarding a charter flight to Salt Lake City on Friday when athletic director Dave Heeke was informed there would be no game. It became the 47th Division I college football game this season to be postponed or canceled. The count seems sure to hit 100 before any sort of playoff structure can be put in place.

Poor Arizona? Poor Utah?