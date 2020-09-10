Greg Hansen: Cut by 5 NFL teams, ex-Wildcat Rick Elmore wrote new playbook

It might open with this paragraph:

“I led the Pac-10 in quarterback sacks. I was drafted by the Green Bay Packers. I married the UA’s national championship softball catcher. And then life got really hard.”

A lot of this isn’t surprising.

Elmore and his twin brother, Cory, chose to sign with Arizona’s 2006 recruiting class at a time when the Wildcats were coming off successive football seasons of 2-10, 3-8, 3-8 and 3-8. The Elmores, from Simi Valley, California, could’ve gone to, say, Oregon, and added a Rose Bowl ring as a daily accessory.

Rick Elmore became a significant part of the UA’s resurgence to the Top 25, three bowl games and return to relevance not seen since Dick Tomey’s days. It was never all about football.

“I owe the UA everything,” he says. “I’m the first generation from my family to go to college, to graduate from college. The opportunity to play college football at such a high level is a gift that keeps on giving to me. It gave me my family, my life. I feel indebted.”

Here’s the thing about Rick Elmore: after being released by his fifth NFL team in the fall of 2013, he wasn’t bitter. It launched the rest of his life.