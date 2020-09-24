Greg Hansen: Decision to attempt fall football will test Pac-12, ‘student-assets’

Schill boldly said that “if we have (coronavirus) spikes that are not sustainable, we will just stop playing.”

Well, no kidding. Four college football games scheduled for this weekend have already been postponed.

In some respects, Thursday’s return-to-football decision, while predictable, was one of the four most notable days in the history of the conference. It rivaled the day in 1976 that Arizona and Arizona State were added to the Pac-8, and the 2011 afternoon when Utah and Colorado were invited to join the Pac-10.

And it ranks with the decision in 1986 to finally place women’s sports — basketball, tennis, softball, volleyball, swimming, track and field — under the same umbrella as Pac-10 men’s sports.

The difference is that no one can be certain if the Pac-12’s decision to play football this fall will be anything more than TV programming, a fanless experience in a conference that may lack Top 25 teams.