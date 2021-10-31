Greg Hansen: Demon Deacons' rise shows Wildcats a path to success

College football, 2021 in five easy pieces:

• The story of the year isn’t Georgia’s defense or Oklahoma’s quarterback or Cincinnati’s burst into the big time. It is Wake Forest.

If you haven’t been paying attention, the Demon Deacons are ranked No. 10 in the AP poll. They are 8-0. They are averaging 43 points per game and it’s 99-to-1 that you have no idea who coaches the Deacons.

It is a story that should encourage Arizona fans, because if Wake Forest is 5-0 in the ACC for the first time in history, it means Arizona can be in the top 10 and start the Pac-12 season 5-0 someday, perhaps in our lifetimes.

In late 2013 ,when absolutely no one outside the city limits of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, was paying attention, Wake Forest hired Dave Clawson to be its football coach. In a league with Clemson, Louisville and Florida State, a coach like Clawson — a coach without a pedigree or a link to Nick Saban or the NFL — was as anonymous as a coach of the Fordham Rams.

In 1999, Clawson got his first head coaching job — at Fordham. He went 0-11. Few were surprised because Clawson’s background included assistant coaching stops at Albany, Lehigh and Villanova. Did you even know Villanova had a football team?