Greg Hansen: Despite uneven performance, Wildcats go from hopeless to hopeful in 60 minutes

It was the first clear sign that Fisch’s persistence in hiring high-grade assistant coaches DeWayne Walker, Don Brown, Chuck Cecil, Ricky Hunley, Brennan Carroll, Jimmie Dougherty and Jordan Paopao is in the process of turning the worst football franchise in the Pac-12 into one that, over the next year or two, should be able to punch it out with the Oregons and Utahs.

McCloud seems to be the short-term answer at quarterback, if by default. Given his statistical history at USF, it’s likely his five-interception game at Autzen Stadium was a freakish night. He was like a baseball player who pitched a five-hit, complete game — yet all five hits were home runs.

Arizona remains in undesirable company as one of seven FBS teams (out of 130) yet to win a game this year. That group includes UMass, UConn, Navy, Ohio, UNLV and Florida State. But after Saturday’s game, it’s not as crazy to think the Wildcats can break through soon, perhaps winning at Colorado or even winning against higher stock such as UCLA or Cal.

A lot of Arizona quarterbacks have been stained by statistical blemishes such as the one that will follow McCloud.