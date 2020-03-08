Greg Hansen: Dwindling attendance a troubling trend for Arizona Wildcats, rest of Pac-12

Where Arizona’s basketball program goes from here isn’t the only troubling issue in Pac-12 basketball.

Utah, which hasn’t been played in the postseason since 2016, looked to be a rising power five years ago, routinely drawing crowds near 13,000 at the Huntsman Center. The Utes drew just 10,561 this year and were clearly the No. 3 team in their state, behind BYU and Utah State.

Washington, of all teams, finished last yet probably had the most encouraging year at the gate; the Huskies had six games that were at or near sellout crowds of 9,269 — against Gonzaga, UCLA, Oregon, Arizona, ASU and Washington State.

Yet the Huskies seem sure to lose their two leading players, one-and-done freshmen Isiaah Stewart and Jaden McDaniels. More troubling, Mike Hopkins does not yet have a player signed for the Class of 2020 yet.

With Arizona stuck in another one-and-done cycle, and Oregon sure to drop with the loss of senior point guard Payton Pritchard, the future of Pac-12 basketball inevitably turns to UCLA. Who knows how long that will last? UCLA has bounced through three coaches the last decade.

College basketball, especially the Pac-12, is so fluid that Washington became the first team since USC in 1986 to go from first place to last place in one season.