Greg Hansen: Ex-Wildcat Bennett Davison has seen it all; now he wants to help players navigate their overseas careers

The Pac-12 Networks recently rebroadcast Cal’s stunning 2014 victory over No. 1 and undefeated Arizona, a dramatic finish in which the Bears’ Justin Cobbs hit a fallaway 18-foot jumper with a second remaining.

Do you know what Justin Cobbs is doing now? On Thursday, he signed a two-year contract extension with Buducnost VOLI, a EuroLeague team in Montenegro. Since shattering Arizona’s dreams of an undefeated 2014 season, Cobbs has played in Latvia, Germany, Turkey, France, Croatia and now Montenegro.

Cobbs is a quintessential pro basketball player, one who found the NBA out of his reach — similar to dozens of former Arizona Wildcats, from Kyle Fogg to Chance Comanche to Bennett Davison.

At an elite basketball school like Arizona, the Foggs, Comanches and Davisons are often forgotten, replaced in the public mind by genuine NBA prospects like Lauri Markkanen and Aaron Gordon, wealthy men who live a privileged lifestyle with financial security.

That’s why most high school prospects sign with Arizona; they want to be the next super millionaire ballplayer.

That’s not reality. For every Arizona basketball player who sticks in the NBA there have been five Wildcats who, like Justin Cobbs, jump from one EuroLeague team to another with little or no financial security.