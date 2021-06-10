Greg Hansen: Expect must-see TV when Ole Miss, Arizona square off in Super Regionals

But Ole Miss played before an average of 6,040 fans in SEC road games this season. The Rebels played road games against No. 3 Mississippi State, No. 15 Florida and No. 23 Alabama, and played a total of nine games against No. 1 Arkansas and No. 2 Vanderbilt.

It’s fitting that ESPNU will broadcast Friday’s Arizona-Ole Miss game, which could provide as much drama as any of the network’s episodes over the last five months. There couldn’t be a better stage for Arizona baseball’s program to exhibit that this could be the school’s best team since 1989, perhaps as good or better than Andy Lopez’s 2012 national champions.

On Thursday, Johnson said he has watched some of the ESPNU series on Ole Miss baseball, and did so in a complimentary manner rather than pretending it has no meaning to him or UA baseball.

"I try to take some of the things they do well, and apply them to what we do here," said Johnson. He said that he has looked up to Bianco, the Ole Miss coach, for 21 years.

On the surface there isn’t much comparison between the baseball programs at Ole Miss and Arizona.

Bianco is the longest-tenured head coach in the SEC’s three major sports: football, men’s basketball and baseball. Johnson is in his sixth year at Arizona.