Greg Hansen: Expect 'Scarywood' in McKale when Kelly Graves takes on UA, Wildcats fans on Friday

Arizona’s women’s basketball team saw another "Scarywood" side of Graves in the Wildcats’ Jan. 15 overtime loss at Oregon.

UA coach Adia Barnes became agitated on the sideline, responding angrily to Oregon’s alleged taunts.

In response to a critical fan, Barnes tweeted: “If you would choose to sit and get cussed at by a man that's on you, and what you are willing to tolerate. But I'm not that woman!"

Barnes was subsequently reprimanded by the Pac-12 for saying the Wildcats were "homered" by the officials.

Graves’ only public comment has been that the verbal altercation was "overblown." He was not reprimanded.

Was it just a heat-of-the-moment spat to be forgotten? Only if you believe in the Easter Bunny.

Arizona senior guard Shaina Pellington tweeted: "My coach had EVERY reason to defend herself. She was cussed at, and called out of her name in the most VULGAR ways the ENTIRE game by Kelly. We could hear it from the floor while PLAYING, in the most HOSTILE environment. He needs to be held accountable."

Pellington hasn’t backed away from her claims; she has not deleted the tweet.