Greg Hansen: Facilities have helped Tucson stay relevant in sports world

1940s: Most significant project: building Hi Corbett Field.

Drachman and Corbett teamed up together again, using their friendship with Cleveland Indians owner Bill Veeck to bring spring training to Tucson in 1947.

Before that could be accomplished, Tucson’s old Municipal ballpark had to be refurbished to suit Veeck. Spring training games had been held periodically in Tucson since 1919, but once the New York Giants announced they would move their spring training base to Phoenix in ’47, Tucson prepped the old muni field for big-league teams. More than 1,500 seats were added, taking capacity to about 4,500. Locker rooms were built. The scoreboard was moved from the third base line to left-center field.

On Opening Day, March 7, 1947, the Giants and Indians drew a crowd of 4,934, more than double the largest crowd ever to watch a baseball game in Tucson. The Indians remained in Tucson through 1992. The field was named after Corbett in 1951.

1950s: Most significant project: the completion of Catalina High School in 1957, which included the largest high school arena in Tucson, a gymnasium seating close to 2,700 for basketball games..

The $3 million project was referred to as “The World of Tomorrow,” or, by some students “Disneyland.”