Greg Hansen: FC Tucson Youth soccer program 'not backing off' in midst of sports shutdown

“The most meaningful thing we try to teach to our kids is to meet challenges and rise above them,” said Schmidt, a Tucson attorney. “So we’re not backing off. We pay out about $100,000 a year in a pretty robust scholarship program to needy families, scholarships for kids whose kids couldn’t play otherwise. We are not about to let that go.”

At this time of year, FC Tucson Youth would train on scores of local soccer fields Monday, Wednesday and Friday evenings, and play games on Saturdays and Sundays. It is a year-round sport and it probably touches someone in your family or extended family.

“We have helped to place more than 600 of our kids on college scholarships, everywhere from Yale and Oklahoma to Washington and Arizona,” said Schmidt. “Twelve of the 14 who play on our senior girls team have already accepted college scholarships. There is too much at stake for us to shut down now.”

And so they won’t.

Instead, with continued support from its corporate sponsors, FC Tucson Youth created a program to keep 2,000 young soccer players engaged six days a week. It is impressive. It is potentially a bigger victory than any on a soccer pitch.