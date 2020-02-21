Greg Hansen: For bareback rider Steven Dent and his friends, Tucson Rodeo is the big-time

If you ride broncs for a living — if you wear boots and chaps and a cowboy hat, earning millions of dollars looking for eight when they pull that gate — you know a lot more than Garth Brooks and George Strait songs.

You know that La Fiesta de los Vaqueros, the Tucson Rodeo, is one of the big ones.

It is one of the 25 leading rodeos in America, with a purse near $350,000 and a distinguished list of former champions like Hall of Famers Jim Shoulders and Casey Tibbs.

Maybe it’s not as celebrated the Cheyenne Frontier Days or the Calgary Stampede, but La Fiesta de los Vaqueros is the sixth-oldest rodeo in America. It turned 95 this week. If you win in Tucson, the PRCA adds it to your online bio under the heading “major rodeos won.”

Such was the setting Friday afternoon when a cameraman from the Wrangler Network angled for a closeup of 10-time National Finals Rodeo bareback rider Steven Dent in Chute No. 8 at the Tucson Rodeo Grounds.

Esteemed PRCA public address announcer Will Rasmussen declared that Dent is “one of the greats.”