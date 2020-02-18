Greg Hansen: For true student-athlete Stone Gettings, coming to Arizona was a 'no-brainer'

He is working on becoming the valedictorian at the Eller College of Management, an All-American in the academic world.

“I don’t know how they pick it, but straight A’s have to help,” says Gettings.

College basketball here and everywhere has changed so dramatically in the last decade that elite programs like Arizona hire someone to oversee analytics and data research. The game is more sophisticated. There are a lot of firsts.

So maybe it’s not much of a surprise to learn that Gettings is one of the few, possibly the first, college basketball players to have his own LinkedIn profile.

This is an unusually smart young man who, while in high school, was a teachers assistant at the Holy Name of Jesuit School, volunteering to teach math, science and history to third graders. He is also a certified lifeguard. More? Gettings, a 6-foot-8-inch shooter with 3-point range, co-founded a business — Freshkicksla — while in high school.

Gettings’ startup business was based on a computer program with a developer from Bangladesh — “we met at random in an online chat,” he says — to buy limited-edition sneakers and resell them for profit.