Greg Hansen: Former Amphi basketball star Tim Derksen ready for Plan B — if it comes to that

Finally, about 24 hours after he left his apartment in Fribourg — making another anxious stop at London Heathrow Airport — Derksen’s flight landed in Dallas. He was in Tucson a few hours later.

“I was so lucky,” he says. “My life was not in jeopardy. I’m with my family. I’m safe.”

Now comes an unknown of a different kind. When and if Derksen, 26, is able to resume his pro basketball career, is a mystery. His contract with Fribourg expires at what would’ve been the end of the FIBA season, in June.

“We probably had another 20 or 30 games this season — the playoffs had yet to begin — but I realize I’ve been very fortunate in that I’ll continue to get paid, although my last two checks will be reduced by 20%. But that’s fine. I’m thankful to be receiving anything.”

Derksen has been able to shoot baskets on some outdoor courts in Tucson, but that’s not real basketball training.

“It has been windy, so you aim about two feet to the left sometimes,” he says with a laugh. “I really look forward to the day I can get into the gym at Amphi and get after it.