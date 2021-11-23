Greg Hansen: Former CDO standout, Golder Ranch firefighter thankful for new job, direction

“I contacted Mike Candrea at Arizona and asked if I could help coach at his camps. I was just some random firefighter calling him up and asking him for a chance. Pretty crazy. But he didn’t blow me off. Mike interviewed me for two hours one day and gave me a shot. He expects the best and I liked the challenge. Mike is the godfather of softball, If you can work for him, you’ve got a chance.”

“And then you jumped to Division I head coaching? Just like that?”

“It wasn’t that simple. I coached three years at Texas A&M-Kingsville. We almost won the 2019 NCAA championship. We were No. 2 at the World Series. Then I moved up to A&M-Corpus Christi, a D-I school. I went back to school along the way, getting up at 5 a.m. to do my schoolwork. I got my master’s degree with a 3.98 GPA. As I said, nothing comes easy. While we were there, Hurricane Ida almost wiped us out. It has been quite a journey.’’

“Did you ever hear from Candrea again?”

“He phoned a year or so ago and told me Fresno State needed a hitting coach. He gave me his endorsement. I got the job and the next thing you know we’re playing No. 2 UCLA in extra innings at the NCAA Regionals. That was a good thing to put on the résumé when I applied for the Nicholls State job.”