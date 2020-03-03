Greg Hansen: Former Wildcat Abdi Abdirahman leaves Father Time in the dust

This didn’t just happen because the marathon gods owed Abdirahman one after what was believed to be his last shot at the Olympics, in 2016, went awry because of hip and leg injuries. It happened because Abdirahman left Tucson before Thanksgiving intent on some of the most intense prep work of his career.

“I moved to Ethiopia for three months,” he said. “You just see me in the race, but it was those three months of hard training that made it possible.”

Training at an altitude of about 10,000 feet with, among others, Tucsonan Bernard Lagat, a five-time Olympic distance runner for both Kenya and America, put Abdirahman in the best shape of his life — or close to it.

“We’d talk about his training schedule and how his body was holding up,” Murray said. “He was training with other elite runners like (Lagat), very enthusiastic and confident. He flew back to Tucson for about three days and then got in two more weeks of altitude training in Flagstaff before going to Atlanta. He had such positive vibes.”

After initial jostling in the pack of runners Saturday, Abdirahman never fell out of the lead group. NBC cameras briefly focused on him 30 minutes into the race. He was 10th. Fifteen minutes later he was fifth. The race was on.