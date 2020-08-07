Greg Hansen: Former Wildcat Bobby Brown pens riveting tale of overcoming the bench, winning a ring and getting the girl

He writes: “There has never been such a humiliating experience in my life than when I went to Arizona to play college baseball.”

I absorbed Brown’s book in about 90 minutes. Couldn’t put it down. In an age when so many college athletes jump from school to school to chase a mostly impossible dream, Brown found his dream by working harder and refusing to quit.

Brown’s mother, Kellie, who wrote the foreward for “Overcoming the Bench,” put into words what the parents of every travel-ball athlete in America should read — adversity awaits.

“You will refinance your house, put 350,000 miles on your SUV so you can hang on to the journey,” she writes. “There is nothing to prepare you for this. Starting at age 11 or earlier, you will spend every other weekend out of town while your child balances sports and school.”

She details the drama, the expense and the weeping. She writes that “life is not fair.”

Kellie Brown and her husband, Bruce, estimate that Bobby played in about 1,500 baseball games before he enrolled at Arizona in the fall of 2007. And when Bobby played his last game, as Arizona beat South Carolina to win the 2012 NCAA championship in Omaha, Nebraska, Kellie and Bruce Brown watched from their living room in San Diego.