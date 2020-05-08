Greg Hansen: Former Wildcats volleyball player Stephanie Rempe now a power player in college athletics

Mr. Rempe, a Vietnam veteran, was an Arizona fan like few others.

“Both of my parents graduated from the UA; so did my brothers and cousins,” says Rempe. “I grew up going to UA-ASU football games. My dad was a passionate hater of ASU. I grew up in that environment.”

So when Rempe enrolled at Arizona in the fall of 1989 after a multisport high school career in Santa Barbara, California, her dad, a graduate of the UA’s James E. Rogers College of Law and a longtime attorney in Santa Barbara, arranged for her to get a walk-on tryout on Mike Candrea’s softball team.

“I walked into Candrea’s office and he showed me our schedule — 56 games. I was like, ‘Are you kidding me!’ I had just joined a sorority and was away from home and wanted to have some fun.”

A year later, her sports genes kicking in again, Rempe became part of coach Dave Rubio’s first UA volleyball teams. She became a starter, helping the Wildcats reach the Sweet 16 in 1993, ending an 0-8 streak against the hated Sun Devils.

It was then that she met Livengood, uncertain what the future held.