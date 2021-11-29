Greg Hansen: Fortunes change quickly in football, and rough year doesn't mean Cats will be stuck at bottom

It was the UA football team, coached by John Mackovic, a team that would finish 1-7 in the Pac-10, last place, tied with the next day’s foe, Stanford, which beat Arizona 16-6 a day later.

Today as yesterday, win or lose, the show goes on in college football, be it 1-11 or 11-1.

Arizona completed its football season with its fewest victories since 1957 and its lowest home attendance since 1972. Jedd Fisch’s first Arizona squad probably led the NCAA in one category: trick plays (most of them unsuccessful). About the only reason the UA had to celebrate anything is that it is now off the hook for $800,000 paid to former defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads and $600,000 to former offensive coordinator Noel Mazzone, both a big part of the reason Fisch inherited a winless team.

This isn’t meant as a doomsday forecast for Arizona’s football program. It is worse elsewhere. Even without its COVID-19-affected victory over a depleted Cal team, the Wildcats had a better season than the Texas Longhorns, who averaged 91,961 fans at Darrell Royal Stadium.

The Longhorns lost six straight and are not bowl eligible. Their “home run’’ coaching hire, Steve Sarkisian, who inherited a load of big-name players, came off as ineffective as he was at USC and Washington.