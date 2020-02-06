Greg Hansen: Freshmen-led Wildcats give Sean Miller reason to stress in narrow win over USC

"It’s like the jockey coming down the stretch," said Miller. "You’ve got to pick and choose, but you can only hit it so hard. We were very fortunate to win tonight."

This is straight out of Coaching 101. Miller is taking no chances on putting a sloppy, fat and happy team on the court Saturday night against UCLA.

He prefers — and expects — Secretariat at McKale.

The second against-the-odds item Thursday was that Arizona used the massive McKale Center jumbotron to advertise a ticket package for its five remaining home games. What is this, ASU’s Desert Financial Arena?

The Wildcats are now marketing a four-ticket package, including four hot dogs and four drinks, for $95. It’s like something out of the 1992 Tucson Toros sales plan. As I recall, the last time Arizona needed to market tickets to McKale Center was 1984.

That was the last time the Wildcats didn’t lead the Pac-12 in home attendance, but if you looked into the dark upper deck Thursday night, especially to sections 103, 121 and 126, you saw the same empty seats that have been unoccupied for most of the last two seasons.