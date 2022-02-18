Greg Hansen: From Wayne Tinkle to Bobby Hurley, Pac-12 has too many standing screamers

By comparison, Arizona’s Tommy Lloyd is a picture of poise. If the Eagles had someone in mind when they sang "Peaceful, Easy Feeling," it would’ve been Lloyd — or maybe his mentor, Gonzaga’s Mark Few.

The NBA long ago created legislation to force coaches to adhere to more stricter rules for bench decorum, yet the all-but-powerless NCAA allows the growth of 40-Minute Men, those whose limp excuses are that they must spend 40 minutes stomping and shouting on the sideline to (a) make sure they get a fair break from the referees or (b) to make sure they can be heard by their players for in-game instruction.

That’s absurd. When I sit courtside at McKale Center, it’s impossible to carry on a conversation with my colleagues, sitting 18 inches away. Yet the Cronins and Altmans spend 40 minutes bellowing unheeded instructions to their players that, on most occasions, can’t possibly be heard.

In Thursday’s loss at ASU, the Ducks’ players and coaches didn’t even leave a seat for Altman. He never uses it anyway.