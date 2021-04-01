Greg Hansen: 'Great basketball mind' Salvo Coppa helps Wildcats from behind the scenes

“I told myself, ‘This is the last time I’ll call,’ but this time she answered. I introduced myself as the coach of an opposing team and she was very surprised,” he said.

Their phone calls increased in frequency. After the Euro Cup championships, they went out to dinner. In the offseason, when Barnes returned to Seattle to work in her role as a radio analyst for her old WNBA team, the Seattle Storm, Coppa made his first visit to America.

Yada yada yada, he gave up his EuroLeague coaching career, moved to Seattle and two years later married Barnes, who had retired from basketball to become an assistant coach at Washington.

Then came what he calls “one of the hardest moments for us.”

Wishing to continue his coaching career, Coppa and Barnes decided he needed to do more than be a volunteer coach for the Storm or work in skill development for women’s ballplayers in the Seattle area.

He applied for the Montana State job, got it and moved to Bozeman. Talk about your leaps of faith.