Greg Hansen: 'Great ride' ends for Tucson's Jim Fogltance, a football referee turned replay master

He did not buckle to the never-ending pressure.

"I enjoyed it," he says. "But I did look forward to those 3-minute TV timeouts to catch my breath."

The son of a violin player and accountant whose family immigrated from Czechoslovakia to Cleveland and then Tucson after World War II, Fogltance has an impressive Tucson sports lineage that stretches back to the '60s, when he officiated games that included Canyon del Oro High School running back Ed Hochuli, who is probably the most well-known referee in NFL history.

"I not only officiated games that Ed played in, I was later on the same crew with him when he began to call high school games," says Fogltance. "The list of football officials in Tucson history is very special: Cleo Robinson, Dean Metz, Rip DePascal, Bobby Rauh, Pat Flood, Bob Beal, Jerry Gastellum. I could go on and on. I’m fortunate to have learned from all of them."

And vice versa.

After Saturday's USC-BYU game, Fogltance, Amphitheater High School Class of 1961, decided to leave the game while he was on top. He is retiring after 54 years.

"I wanted to go out on my terms," he says. "You don’t want someone to say, 'Time for Fogie to go.'"