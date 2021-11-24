Greg Hansen: Greatest day in Pima College history ended with 1 national title, endless memories

But last Saturday in Wichita, Kansas, Cosgrove coached Pima College to its second NJCAA men’s soccer championship on the same day the PCC women’s team went to overtime before finishing No. 2 to Heartland (Kansas) Community College.

“That had never been done in the history of NJCAA soccer,” PCC athletic director Jim Monaco said Monday. “No school had ever had a men’s team and a women’s team in the championship games in the same season. This is incredibly special.”

Cosgrove has come to understand there is a two-way meaning of special. One was winning the second national championship. A second was watching coach Kendra Veliz’s No. 2 finishers putting their disappointment aside, stand on the sideline and exhort the PCC men’s team to its victory.

“My heart ached for (Veliz’s) kids,” said Cosgrove. “But the way they showed up to support us just overwhelmed me. It was one of the most inspirational things I’ve seen in my lifetime.”

As soon as PCC standout Francisco Manzo, a sophomore from Salpointe Catholic High School, scored the game’s deciding free kick, he bee-lined to the sideline and was engulfed by the PCC women’s team. Both teams danced and laughed and celebrated together.

And that wasn’t the end of the shared joy.