Greg Hansen: Greg Byrne has kept bigger ’Bama rolling, but Wildcats have thrived without him

ASU’s Gene Smith and Oregon’s Rick Bay went to Ohio State; Stanford’s Bob Bowlsby became commissioner of the Big 12; WSU’s Sam Jankovich went to Miami; and Dempsey went to the NCAA. Among the first to leave was Bill Byrne, Greg’s father, who left the pre-Nike enriched Oregon athletic program in 1992 to be the AD at then-football giant Nebraska.

Bill Byrne, who had been hired as Oregon’s AD when he was just 38, taught his son well. One thing Byrne told me several times was that an AD’s "shelf life" is limited. "If you get more than 10 years, you are an exception," he said. "You encounter so many unexpected obstacles and different opinions, no matter how well you do."

Shelf life?

The current average tenure for Pac-12 athletic directors is 5½ years. The “dean’’ of the group is Oregon’s Rob Mullens, who is in his 11th season. Next is Stanford’s Bernard Muir, who is working on his 10th year.

Ultimately, Byrne’s shelf life at Alabama will spin on who he hires someday to replace the 70-year-old Saban. Get that one wrong and it’s adios.