Greg Hansen: Hiring Tommy Lloyd is a gamble, but Wildcats appear poised to take their chances

Alas, the mid-major coaching job market in 2021 doesn’t have a Cronin or an Altman.

If Arizona hires Lloyd, it’ll be a bigger gamble than hiring football coach Jedd Fisch.

This isn’t football, where you can surround yourself with a 10-man coaching staff of former NFL coaches and UA legends who can do the bulk of the heavy lifting and planning while the head coach acts as CEO and social media magician.

If Tommy Lloyd is Arizona’s next basketball coach, he has to immediately call the plays, make the tough personnel choices and work in the trenches 24/7. He has to teach chemistry, not just add to it.

Hiring a career assistant is risky business. In the last 50 years, Pac-12 basketball teams have hired 17 men who had never been a head coach. Only a few worked: Arizona’s Fred Snowden. Washington State’s George Raveling.

Bennett, who had been a head-coach-in-waiting under his father, Dick, at Wazzu. Stanford’s Johnny Dawkins qualifies, but he was so-so.

The other 13, like ASU’s Steve Patterson and USC’s Henry Bibby, both of whom had UCLA and John Wooden lineage, fizzled. The jury is still out on Washington’s slumping Mike Hopkins, who was, like Lloyd at Gonzaga, the head coach-in-waiting at Syracuse.