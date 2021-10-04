Greg Hansen: History aside, winless start doesn't mean Jedd Fisch won't turn Wildcats around

A year later Oregon went 6-3-2 and beat No. 8 UCLA, routed No. 13 Washington and tied No. 2 USC. That was Brooks’ fourth UO season. He was the rare coach to break through after a woeful start.

I’m not suggesting that in 2024, Year 4, Fisch will go unbeaten against USC, UCLA and Washington, but even after losing to NAU and getting crushed by San Diego State, there is little reason to compare Fisch to Oregon State’s Fertig and Avezzano,

I was an up-close witness to the bottom-feeding nature of Fertig and Avezzano — I lived in Corvallis and covered both men during their predictable failures — and neither had Fisch’s successful foundation, energy or resources with which to recruit better players.

Even more helpful, I also covered Brooks’ breakthrough seasons at Oregon, 1979 and 1980. Yes, that was 42 years ago, but Brooks was an organizational man, driven and determined, which is what Fisch has exhibited in his attempt to overhaul the mess he inherited.

At Fisch’s weekly Monday press session Monday, there was no sense of impending doom. It was just the opposite.

“The wins are going to come,’’ he said without prompt, and added “We haven’t won enough games — yet.’’