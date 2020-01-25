Greg Hansen: How to lose a game in 10 plays: Start with a foul and a sloppy first-half finish

"Our expectations are so high," he said. "This is Arizona State now. This is not back in the day when Arizona would just come in and win."

The Sun Devils became an afterthought in the Pac-12 upon losing the league opener in Tucson, 75-47, missing their first six foul shots and bricking 18 of 21 3-point attempts.

If there is anyone more competitive in college basketball than Hurley, who is it? He’s got the same fire he had at Duke 30 years ago. That loss in Tucson burned him deep.

"A lot of teams got the shovels out and were shoveling the dirt on us," he said with a tone of defiance. "The last 25 minutes of that game, Remy dominated.’"

It doesn’t take a math expert to look at the box score and see the Arizona guards who took the shots Mannion couldn’t get while spending 14 ½ minutes on the bench in foul trouble. Baker and Hazzard were 0-for-4 on 3-pointers and 1-for-7 for the game.

Make one of those shots and ASU’s comeback is shrugged off.

A lot of time this crazy world of college basketball doesn’t make much sense. What goes around comes around. Saturday was the 17th anniversary of the 2003 afternoon that Arizona went to No. 3 Kansas and fell behind the Jayhawks by 16 points in the first half.