Greg Hansen: How to lose a game in 10 steps? Start with a foul and a sloppy first-half finish

TEMPE — Arizona State was so bad for so long Saturday night, missing 10 layups in the first half, that the Sun Devils trailed Arizona 37-15.
It was name-the-final-score time. I would’ve guessed 81-58 and that would’ve been generous, given the Sun Devils can’t shoot, right? Or is it "can’t shoot right." Either way, it works. The Sun Devils are ranked No. 10 in the Pac-12 in both field goal percentage and 3-point shooting.
It was Brick City at the Desert Financial Arena on Saturday. At one point, with Arizona leading 34-13, the Sun Devils had missed 11 consecutive shots while Arizona made 10 of 12.
And then a whistle changed everything.
The best player on the court to that point, UA freshman point guard Nico Mannion, was called for what looked to be a harmless reaching foul. It was his second foul. Sean Miller followed the book and put Mannion on the bench.
That’s the last place you want to see Mannion if you are an Arizona fan.
Mannion had already made four 3-pointers. It seemed like twice that. The Sun Devils were probably a possession or two from total surrender, the same way they gave up a month earlier, trailing St. Mary’s 41-19, prompting coach Bobby Hurley to tuck his temper in bed for the night, sit on the bench and watch his team lose by 40.
While Mannion became a spectator, Arizona dissolved. It lost 66-65 to the Sun Devils, and a lot will be said about ASU’s spirited second half charge and a comeback unmatched in the modern history of the UA-ASU basketball series.
That’s the story if you wear maroon and gold. It worked for Hurley, who exaggerated a bit when he said the crowd of 13,500 was "as loud as anywhere I’ve been."
But Arizona lost the game in the final 1:40 of the first half more than anything that followed. More than ASU rallied. More than Remy Martin took charge. More than Arizona missed all eight 3-pointers it took in the second half.
The game blew up in Arizona’s face in the final 20 minutes, but the fuse was lit with 1:40 remaining in first half.
And it all happened because Mannion became a spectator, playing it safe, when the Wildcats could’ve buried ASU and made the second half a celebration.
Here's how it happened, starting with Arizona leading 43-24 with exactly 100 seconds left in the half. It was a 10-step process:
1. Max Hazzard threw the ball out of bounds.
2. Jemarl Baker dribbled 29 seconds off the shot clock and then shot an air ball from 28 feet.
3. Hazzard, who was supposed to run out the clock and take the last shot of the first half, instead ventured into traffic and missed a contested layup with eight seconds to go; the Sun Devils raced down court and scored. It was 43-30.
“The way we finished the first half was pretty key,’’ said Hurley. We were able to cut to it 13. I was a manageable margin. We had some momentum going into the locker room.’’
4-10. Arizona opened the second half with Dylan Smith missing two shots and committing a turnover; Josh Green missed an off-balance 3-pointer and committed a turnover; and well, you get the idea.
Arizona began the half shooting 0 for 7 with three turnovers. Suddenly the lead was trimmed to 43-40.
Look, lots of team blow big leads. Washington wasted a 16-point lead a home a week earlier and lost to Oregon. Utah State let a 19-point lead dissolve last weekend and lost at Boise State.
But you might notice that while ASU fought back in the second half, Mannion couldn’t recapture his touch, and neither could Arizona. On the UA’s final two possessions, emergency center Stone Gettings missed a 3-pointer and Green completed his 0-for-8 night with a miss in the heavily-trafficked rim area.
The loss is a reflection on what happens when you task three freshmen to lead your operation. It’s almost inevitable. Consistency? What’s that? The game was won when Martin, a spitfire junior point guard, took the game into his own hands.
He plays big. He talks big.
"Our expectations are so high," he said. "This is Arizona State now. This is not back in the day when Arizona would just come in and win."
The Sun Devils became an afterthought in the Pac-12 upon losing the league opener in Tucson, 75-47, missing their first six foul shots and bricking 18 of 21 3-point attempts.
If there is anyone more competitive in college basketball than Hurley, who is it? He’s got the same fire he had at Duke 30 years ago. That loss in Tucson burned him deep.
"A lot of teams got the shovels out and were shoveling the dirt on us," he said with a tone of defiance. "The last 25 minutes of that game, Remy dominated.’"
It doesn’t take a math expert to look at the box score and see the Arizona guards who took the shots Mannion couldn’t get while spending 14 ½ minutes on the bench in foul trouble. Baker and Hazzard were 0-for-4 on 3-pointers and 1-for-7 for the game.
Make one of those shots and ASU’s comeback is shrugged off.
A lot of time this crazy world of college basketball doesn’t make much sense. What goes around comes around. Saturday was the 17th anniversary of the 2003 afternoon that Arizona went to No. 3 Kansas and fell behind the Jayhawks by 16 points in the first half.
Then, when you least expected it — especially at legendary Phog Allen Fieldhouse — Arizona outscored Kansas to win 91-74, essentially a 33-point turn-around.
That was Jan. 25. It didn’t matter much in the bigger picture. Kansas beat Arizona in the Elite Eight two months later and that miracle comeback at the Phog was reduced to a trivia question.
The reality this time is that Arizona is 3-3 a third of the way through the league schedule. It was unable to bury a team that shot 39 percent, missed 23 of 29 3-point shots and was again ridiculously bad from the foul line, hitting just 4 of 9 shots.
When you lose a game like Arizona lost Saturday, you don’t just blow it off as a bad night at the office. You worry. Your fans freak out. This ain’t 2003, with Luke Walton and Salim Stoudamire in the lineup and Andre Iguodala on the bench.
Dorothy, this is 2020. We’re not in Kansas any more.
